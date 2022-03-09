|
09.03.2022 09:59:41
Tullow Oil Turns To Pre-tax Profit In FY21, Volume Down; Backs FY22 Production View; Stock Dips
(RTTNews) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was $203 million, compared to last year's loss of $1.27 billion.
Loss after tax was $81 million, compared to prior year's loss of $1.22 billion. Basic loss per share was 5.7 cents, compared to loss of 86.6 cents a year ago.
Total revenue declined to $1.27 billion from $1.40 billion last year.
Sales volume fell to 55,450 boepd from 74,600 boepd last year. Working interest production volume also declined from last year.
Realised oil price grew to $62.7 per barrel from $50.9 per barrel a year ago.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said group working interest oil production guidance remains 55 to 61 kboepd based on Tullow's existing equity interests in TEN and Jubilee.
In London, Tullow Oil shares were trading at 58.74 pence, down 5.62 percent.
