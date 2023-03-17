|
17.03.2023 16:14:00
Tune in Live on Instagram as Army Veterans Talk about Their Lives as Female Soldiers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) at 1 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, March 21, as it hands over command of its Instagram (IG) Live to two distinguished female veterans. Tune in live as the Army duo – retired Col. Tracy Farrell and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Oxendine – discuss important women veteran issues, explain resources available from WWP, and respond to viewer questions.
Tune in and hear how you can:
WWP serves more than 230,000 wounded warriors and their family support members. The organization is committed to supporting the unique needs of women veterans and giving them a voice – now and in the future. WWP developed the Women Warriors Initiative to better understand, empower, and advocate for these women warriors who have served our nation. Learn more about how you can #EmpowerWomenVets.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.
