Eurobattery Minerals Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570
|
28.09.2026 16:50:03
Tungsten San Juan initiates administrative procedure for the temporary suspension of mining activities
|
Stockholm, 28 September 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces that its Spanish subsidiary, Tungsten San Juan (“TSJ”), has initiated the administrative procedure for the temporary suspension of mining activities, in accordance with the applicable legislation governing extractive activities.
The procedure follows a communication received by Tungsten San Juan from the Concello da Gudiña, requiring the temporary suspension of mining activities as part of the administrative proceedings relating to the extractive operation. The measure reflects the Company’s commitment to strict compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations, ensuring that all its activities are carried out in accordance with the requirements established by the competent authorities.
Tungsten San Juan and Eurobattery Minerals will continue to cooperate with the Concello da Gudiña and the other relevant authorities throughout the administrative procedure, providing the information and documentation required and responding to requests from the competent authorities.
The Company will continue to keep the market informed of any material developments relating to the procedure.
Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 28 September 2026, 04:45 pm CEST.
Language versions
About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com. for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Contact Investor Relations
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2406498 28.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Minerals
|
16:50
|Tungsten San Juan leitet Verwaltungsverfahren zur vorübergehenden Aussetzung der Bergbautätigkeit ein (EQS Group)
|
16:50
|Tungsten San Juan initiates administrative procedure for the temporary suspension of mining activities (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|Eurobattery Minerals’ Mentor Agreement terminated (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|Mentor-Vereinbarung von Eurobattery Minerals gekündigt (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|Eurobattery Minerals’ Chairman resigns from the Board (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|Der Verwaltungsratsvorsitzende von Eurobattery Minerals tritt aus dem Verwaltungsrat zurück (EQS Group)
|
19.09.26
|Eurobattery Minerals AB hat Informationen über ein Gerichtsurteil und einen Tatverdacht gegen den CEO erhalten (EQS Group)
|
19.09.26
|Eurobattery Minerals AB has received information regarding court judgment and criminal suspicion concerning the CEO (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Eurobattery Minerals
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eurobattery Minerals
|0,02
|-15,73%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt über 7.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte nur knapp im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.