Tungsten San Juan initiates administrative procedure for the temporary suspension of mining activities



EQS-Media / 28.09.2026 / 16:50 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 28 September 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces that its Spanish subsidiary, Tungsten San Juan (“TSJ”), has initiated the administrative procedure for the temporary suspension of mining activities, in accordance with the applicable legislation governing extractive activities.

The procedure follows a communication received by Tungsten San Juan from the Concello da Gudiña, requiring the temporary suspension of mining activities as part of the administrative proceedings relating to the extractive operation. The measure reflects the Company’s commitment to strict compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations, ensuring that all its activities are carried out in accordance with the requirements established by the competent authorities.

Tungsten San Juan and Eurobattery Minerals will continue to cooperate with the Concello da Gudiña and the other relevant authorities throughout the administrative procedure, providing the information and documentation required and responding to requests from the competent authorities.

The Company will continue to keep the market informed of any material developments relating to the procedure.

Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 28 September 2026, 04:45 pm CEST.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in various languages for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com. for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Eckhard Cordes – Member of the Board

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com