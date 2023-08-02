02.08.2023 08:00:00

Tuniu to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 17, 2023

NANJING, China, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on August 17, 2023.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 17, 2023 (8:00 p.m.Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 17, 2023).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

852-301-84992

Mainland China

4001-201203

International

1-412-902-4272



Conference ID:

Tuniu 2Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call 

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through August 24, 2023. The dial-in details are as follows:

US

1-877-344-7529

International

1-412-317-0088



Replay Access Code:

6774303

 Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-17-2023-301891177.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tuniu Sp ADS-Amehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tuniu Sp ADS-Amehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tuniu Sp ADS-A 1,33 2,31% Tuniu Sp ADS-A

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen