17.11.2022 07:00:00

Tuniu to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on December 1, 2022

NANJING, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the market opens on December 1, 2022.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on December 1, 2022 (9:00 pmBeijing/Hong Kong Time on December 1, 2022).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

852-301-84992

Mainland China

4001-201203

International

1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 3Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call            

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 8, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows: The dial-in details are as follows:

US

1-877-344-7529

International

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 1106089

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-december-1-2022-301680916.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tuniu Sp ADS-Amehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tuniu Sp ADS-Amehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tuniu Sp ADS-A 0,92 0,00% Tuniu Sp ADS-A

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte bewegen sich kaum
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigen am Freitag gemischte Vorzeichen an. Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste abschütteln. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen