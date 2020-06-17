|
17.06.2020 22:45:00
Tupperware Brands Corporation Participating in Sidoti Conference
ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Harris, will be speaking at the Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference on June 30, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. ET.
The presentation and recording link will be available on www.tupperwarebrands.com after the conference.
About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of innovative, premium products through social selling. Product brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. For more information, visit www.tupperwarebrands.com
