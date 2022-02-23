|
23.02.2022 13:27:21
Tupperware Brands Issues FY22 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said, for full year 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $2.60 to $3.20, and operating cash flow net of investing cash flow to be between $120 million and $160 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.13. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.38, compared to $0.22, last year. The company said the increase was primarily driven by a lower tax rate, partially offset by volume loss. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations included a one-time tax item of $0.11 per share.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter.
Income from continuing operations was $19.4 million, compared to $27.8 million, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.37, compared to $0.52. The company said the decrease was primarily driven by lower volumes and higher resin costs, partially offset by a lower tax rate.
Total net sales were $394.9 million, a decrease of 12%, or 10% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period. Analysts on average had estimated $370.27 million in revenue.
Shares of Tupperware Brands were down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tupperware Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tupperware Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tupperware Corp.
|13,85
|-1,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngriff auf Ukraine: ATX vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck -- DAX tief im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt kommt es am Donnerstag vorbörslich zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ebenfalls im Minus erwartet. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost brechen am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.