Tupperware May Have a Short Shelf Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It'll take more than airtight packaging to keep Tupperware from souring.Following a regulatory filing late Friday admitting "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue," share prices for the plastic container company on Monday morning spoiled faster than non-vacuum-sealed devilled eggs sitting at room temperature.Continue reading