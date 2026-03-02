Turbo Energy Aktie

Turbo Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D9PT / ISIN: US8999241040

02.03.2026 18:57:48

Turbo Energy Shares Skyrocket 76% On Industrial Electrification Push

(RTTNews) - Turbo Energy, S.A. (TURB) shares soared 76.18 percent to $1.18, up $0.51 on Monday, after the company highlighted how its AI-powered storage and energy optimization platforms are helping commercial and industrial operators manage energy market volatility.

The stock is currently trading at $1.2203, compared with a previous close of $0.6754. It opened at $1.1500 and has traded between $0.9925 and $1.6800 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume has surged to 90.15 million shares, dramatically above its average volume of 0.11 million shares.

The company emphasized that its industrial electrification systems can help shield operating margins amid sharp oil and gas price swings.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.5700 to $20.4500.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turbo Energy SA (spons. ADRs) 1,35 141,07% Turbo Energy SA (spons. ADRs)

