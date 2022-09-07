Turbochain (TBC) Gets Listed on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading exchange, is glad to announce the listing of Turbochain token (TBC) on its platform. This energy-efficient token is now open to all for the users to trade, deposit and withdraw from the platform seamlessly.

The Turbochain token will be listed on the trading platform with USDT pairing. Through this new token listing, XT.COM ensures that the users get a chance to trade a variety of new tokens effortlessly, and also help the Turbochain community reach a wider global audience.

Turbochain is a key digital asset of a securities-type entertainment blockchain ecosystem platform that builds NFTs and metaverse on a fully equipped IP. For over 25 years, the parent company has been leading the animation and character market, along with developing intellectual property content that adds value to the entertainment industry and gaming ecosystem.

About Turbochain (TBC)

The launch of the Turbochain token (TBC), helps in the competitiveness and the sustainability of the gaming ecosystem, along with adding values and advantages to the animation industry. The platform is known for its high performance, easy use and accessibility, dependability and operability.

The TBC token can be used as a mode of payment by the NFT and metaverse users worldwide. TBC is expected to enhance its utility exponentially and grow to become a global payment currency in the future.

Website: https://www.turbochain.world/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Turbochain_TBC

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turbochain-tbc-gets-listed-on-xtcom-301619040.html

SOURCE XT.com