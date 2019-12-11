TurboLock's New Line of Smart Home Digital Door Locks Make Security Easy and Affordable

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyless security expert TurboLock today introduces its new line of smart home digital door locks. The TL114, TL115, TL116 and TL117 digital door locks provide multiple options for securing and accessing any home or office including traditional key or keypad access. The TL 115 and TL117 are also Bluetooth and app enabled, allowing access and control from any smartphone.

All four new TurboLock models grant access through 10 programmable passcodes (one admin, nine users) with more than a million combinations. A "passcode disguise" feature also allows users to protect pass codes from prying eyes by entering up to 12 additional digits before or after the code, so long as the correct sequence is entered in order.

The TL114 and TL115 feature a manual slide bolt system for simple and reliable operation, with a sleek, elegant knob for a modern aesthetic. TL116 and TL117 models use an electric motorized deadbolt for easy automatic locking and unlocking.

The TL115 and TL117 are Bluetooth enabled for use with the free TurboLock Plus app available for Android and Apple smartphones. The free app allows users to manage multiple TurboLock devices, share encrypted eKeys with other users, lock and unlock devices from the app, receive real-time push notifications when the lock is accessed and more.

TurboLock door locks are designed to be easily installed by anyone in minutes and come with all the tools necessary to easily retrofit most standard doors. The TL line will even fit thicker doors, up to 2.215 inches. Once installed, easy and intuitive voice prompts guide users through setup and usage.

A 9-volt battery powers TurboLock door locks for up to a year of use with smart safeguards built in. In the case of a complete battery drain, TurboLocks can be powered by connecting an external power bank to the emergency micro-USB port.

All four models feature a beautiful, contemporary design, complementing most home and office exteriors. Each model is available in nickel or bronze finish. TurboLock door locks also provide all-season security, built to withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions.

The TL114, TL115, TL116 and TL117 are available now at TurboLock.com, Amazon and other fine retailers.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

TURBOLOCK TL114



Keypad access w/ up to 10 codes

Pass code disguise

Manual slide bolt

Voice prompts for easy setup and operation

Emergency micro-USB power port

Weatherproof

Easy install

Works on left or right sided doors

Fits doors up to 2.215" thick

Available in Nickel or Bronze finish

MSRP: $61 (Introductory: $54.99 )

TURBOLOCK TL115



Keypad access w/ up to 10 codes

Pass code disguise

Manual slide bolt

Bluetooth app enabled

Voice prompts for easy setup and operation

Emergency micro-USB power port

Weatherproof

Easy install

Works on left or right sided doors

Fits doors up to 2.215" thick

Available in Nickel or Bronze finish

MSRP: $88 (Introductory: $79.99 )

TURBOLOCK TL116



Keypad access w/ up to 10 codes

Pass code disguise

Electronic deadbolt

Voice prompts for easy setup and operation

Emergency micro-USB power port

Weatherproof

Easy install

Works on left or right sided doors

Fits doors up to 2.215" thick

Available in Nickel or Bronze finish

MSRP: $61 (Introductory: $54.99 )

TURBOLOCK TL117



Keypad access w/ up to 10 codes

Pass code disguise

Electronic deadbolt

Bluetooth app enabled

Voice prompts for easy setup and operation

Emergency micro-USB power port

Weatherproof

Easy install

Works on left or right sided doors

Fits doors up to 2.215" thick

Available in Nickel or Bronze finish

MSRP: $88 (Introductory: $79.99 )

ABOUT TURBOLOCK

TurboLock products are designed around a simple philosophy: Security Without Stress. Our smart security products are designed to seamlessly integrate with any modern home or business, complementing style while adding additional peace of mind, functionality and ease of use. Learn more at TurboLock.com.

