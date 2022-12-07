Turkcell Plans To Appeal South African Court's Decision In MTN Case

(RTTNews) - Turkcell (TKC), a Turkish firm, Wednesday said it has received a decision from the South Gauteng High Court of South Africa stating that Iranian law should be applied to the merits of the dispute and that the Iranian courts have jurisdiction and not the South African courts.

The lawsuit has been ongoing for almost 10 years regarding the damage caused by South African mobile operator MTN by changing the outcome of the tender through bribery and corruption and by illegally interfering license agreement signed with Iran.

Turkcell said it intends to appeal this decision.

Serhat Demir, Vice President of Legal and Regulation of Turkcell, said, "We are surprised and disappointed with the Court's decision preventing a South African company's illegal acts to be subjected to a trial in South Africa."

Demir added that South African law should be applied in the lawsuit and the South African courts should also have jurisdiction over the matter, as MTN is headquartered there.

It was on November 26, 2013 that Turkcell announced that the Company filed a lawsuit in Johannesburg against, South African mobile operator MTN and its group companies, as well as former company executives, demanding compensation for the damages incurred by Turkcell during the GSM tender process in Iran.

On June 1, 2017, it was announced that the lawsuit was going to be examined on the merits.

Turkcell said it will continue to enforce all its legal rights against the latest decision including an appeal of the decision and will strongly and decisively continue to defend its rights for compensation of the damages incurred.

The company also said it would ensure that the relevant executives of MTN are held accountable and punished for their acts of corruption and bribery which will emerge into the daylight as a result the investigations being conducted by South African authorities.