Turkcell’s Hello Hope Provides Refugees With COVID-19 Information

Hello Hope, a mobile application launched after the initial influx fleeing Syria by Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), provides refugees with information about the coronavirus pandemic through collaborations with international and national institutions.

Hello Hope app played a key role in easing the adaptation phase of refugees to Turkey from day one through providing mobile connectivity, teaching Turkish language skills, and guidance on registration and essential public services. Hello Hope now further helps empowering Syrian refugees in Turkey during the coronavirus pandemic through collaborations with WHO, Turkish Red Crescent and Sesame Workshop. Hello Hope app proves the power of mobile for integration as the app offers information delivered by Turkish Red Crescent and WHO in both Turkish and Arabic, directs users to Turkish Red Crescent’s website for further information, and offers cartoons produced by Sesame Workshop to refugee children.

Stating that Turkcell helps ensure the refugee community’s social inclusion, equal and self-sufficient access to knowledge, "Beyond providing mobile connectivity and services to refugees, we have built Hello Hope app to help the community integrate into daily life in our country,” says Murat Erkan Turkcell CEO. "Turkcell has been a pioneer in utilizing the power of mobile connectivity and services to offer technological solutions for the ones in need the most. After first pandemic cases began emerging, national and international institutions showed interest in our app to reach refugees and we took immediate action.”

Launched in 2016 and downloaded over 1 million times, Hello Hope’s COVID-19 information section of the app has been visited over 5.6 million times and the time spent on sections increased by 25 per cent.

