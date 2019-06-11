Turkey - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While a number of political events led to the Turkish currency taking a recent slide; the telecoms sector itself has demonstrated keen growth over the past year or so with a rise in subscribers, data usage and uptake of bundled packages.



Significant investments in expanding fibre-optic broadband networks are continuing while DSL retains it status of having the largest market share of all the fixed broadband access technologies. Turkey offers substantial opportunities for fixed broadband growth considering its current penetration is only around 15%.

4G LTE networks are well established across Turkey and are providing network coverage to around 87% of the population. In 2019 Turkcell, Turk Telekom and Vodafone Turkey continue to progress with their 5G developments.



A project is also underway in Turkey which is using the Universal Services Fund to supply mobile infrastructure to over 1,400 areas which are lacking.



Key developments:

Trade tensions with the USA led to Turkey placing a higher tariff on some imported goods coming from the USA, including a boycott on iPhones.

Turkey is proving to be one of the more progressive mobile markets in the Middle East with revenue from mobile data services growing quickly.

Interestingly, because of the three major mobile operators all launching 4G LTE services in April 2016; Turkey has witnessed a dramatic decline in 3G mobile subscriptions.

While mobile broadband becomes increasingly popular in Turkey - the fixed broadband network is also progressing sharply with a clear direction now towards fibre broadband.

Turkey also has excellent international infrastructure with links to many of international cable networks due to its geographic location between Europe and Asia.



