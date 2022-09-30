Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About JCR Credit Rating

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
30-Sep-2022 / 16:58 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: About JCR Credit Rating

 

 

DATE: September 30, 2022

 

 

 

On its report dated September 30, 2022, JCR Eurasia Rating has affirmed T. Garanti Bankas A..(the Bank)s Long Term International Foreign and Local Currency ratings, within the investment grade category, as BBB-' and BBB' respectively, along with  a Stable Outlook. On the other hand, the Banks Long Term National Scale rating has been affirmed as AAA (Trk)' along with a Stable' outlook which denotes the investment grade with the highest credit rating note assigned by the agency. The Banks current ratings are as follows:

 

JCR Eurasia Rating (September 30, 2022)

 

Long Term National

AAA (tr) / (Stable)

Short Term National

J1+ (tr) / (Stable)

Foreign Currency Long Term International

BBB- / (Stable)

Local Currency Long Term International

BBB / (Stable)

Long Term National Issue Specific Rating

AAA (tr) / -

Short Term National Issue Specific Rating

J1+ (tr) / -

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
