Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About JCR Credit Rating

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: About JCR Credit Rating

DATE: September 30, 2022

On its report dated September 30, 2022, JCR Eurasia Rating has affirmed T. Garanti Bankas A..(the Bank)s Long Term International Foreign and Local Currency ratings, within the investment grade category, as BBB-' and BBB' respectively, along with a Stable Outlook. On the other hand, the Banks Long Term National Scale rating has been affirmed as AAA (Trk)' along with a Stable' outlook which denotes the investment grade with the highest credit rating note assigned by the agency. The Banks current ratings are as follows:

JCR Eurasia Rating (September 30, 2022) Long Term National AAA (tr) / (Stable) Short Term National J1+ (tr) / (Stable) Foreign Currency Long Term International BBB- / (Stable) Local Currency Long Term International BBB / (Stable) Long Term National Issue Specific Rating AAA (tr) / - Short Term National Issue Specific Rating J1+ (tr) / -

