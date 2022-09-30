|
30.09.2022 17:58:34
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About JCR Credit Rating
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: About JCR Credit Rating
DATE: September 30, 2022
On its report dated September 30, 2022, JCR Eurasia Rating has affirmed T. Garanti Bankas A..(the Bank)s Long Term International Foreign and Local Currency ratings, within the investment grade category, as BBB-' and BBB' respectively, along with a Stable Outlook. On the other hand, the Banks Long Term National Scale rating has been affirmed as AAA (Trk)' along with a Stable' outlook which denotes the investment grade with the highest credit rating note assigned by the agency. The Banks current ratings are as follows:
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|191777
|EQS News ID:
|1454757
