Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board

27.07.2022 09:24:33
About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings
DATE: July 27, 2022
Fitch Credit Ratings has downgraded Turkeys Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to B from B+ with Negative Outlook, on July 8th, 2022. Following this revision, Fitch Ratings has also revised the Banks Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs to B- from B and B from B+, respectively. The agency also has decreased the Banks Viability Rating to b from b+, on July 26, 2022. In addition, the Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes and Subordinated notes of the Bank has also been downgraded to B- from B and to CCC from B-, respectively. Bank's current ratings are as follows.
Garanti BBVA
