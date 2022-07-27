Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 09:24:33

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board

27-Jul-2022 / 08:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

 

 

DATE: July 27, 2022

 

 

 

Fitch Credit Ratings has downgraded Turkeys Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to B from B+ with Negative Outlook, on July 8th, 2022. Following this revision, Fitch Ratings has also revised the Banks Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs to B- from B and B from B+, respectively. The agency also has decreased the Banks Viability Rating to b from b+, on July 26, 2022. In addition, the Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes and Subordinated notes of the Bank has also been downgraded to B- from B and to CCC from B-, respectively. Bank's current ratings are as follows.

 

 

Current Rating

Prior

Long Term FC IDR

B- / Negative Outlook

B / Negative Outlook

Short Term FC IDR

B

B

Long Term TL IDR

B / Negative Outlook

B+ / Negative Outlook

Short Term TL IDR

B

B

Viability Rating

b

b+

Shareholder Support

b-

b

National Long Term Rating

AA(tur)

AA(tur)

Long term senior unsecured notes

B-

B

Short term senior unsecured notes

B

B

Subordinated notes

CCC+

B-

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
