31.03.2022 21:45:46

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2021

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2021

31-March-2022 / 20:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: About the Dividend Distribution of 2021

 

DATE: March 31, 2022

 

The profit distribution table for the year 2021, which is approved in the General Assembly of the Bank, is attached hereto.

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: About the Dividend Distribution of 2021
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 152906
EQS News ID: 1317441

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317441&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten