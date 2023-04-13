Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2022

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: About the Dividend Distribution of 2022

DATE: April 13, 2023

The profit distribution table for the year 2022, which is approved in the General Assembly of the Bank, is attached hereto.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

