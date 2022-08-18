|
18.08.2022 16:12:10
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit
DATE: August 17, 2022
Reference: Our Banks Public Disclosure dated 05 /04/2022
It was announced with our Banks public disclosure dated 05/04/2022 that, on its meeting held on March 31, 2021, Board of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 5 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey to qualified investors and application has been made to the Capital Markets Board on June 01, 2022 in line with the aforementioned resolution with regard to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 3 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey to qualified investors. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 2022/40 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|182297
|EQS News ID:
|1423551
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|1,00
|2,05%
