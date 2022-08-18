Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 16:17:18

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
18-Aug-2022 / 15:17 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

 

DATE: August 17, 2022

 

 

 

Reference: Our Banks Public Disclosure dated 06/04/2022

 

It was announced with our Banks public disclosure dated 06/04/2022 that, on its meeting held on March 31, 2021, Board of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering outside Turkey. Application has been made to the Capital Markets Board on June 01, 2022 in line with the aforementioned resolution with regard to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 300 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira to be sold without public offering outside Turkey. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 2022/40 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB.

 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

