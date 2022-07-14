Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 12:21:56

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

14-Jul-2022 / 11:21 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

 

 

DATE: July 14, 2022

 

 

Our Banks Corporate Governance Rating agreement dated 14.07.2021 will be renewed and the related rating will be announced, within 3 months starting from 14.07.2022, which is the expiry date of such agreement, pursuant to article 7.14 of BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Ground Rules.

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 174714
EQS News ID: 1398003

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398003&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

