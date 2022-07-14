Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement

DATE: July 14, 2022

Our Banks Corporate Governance Rating agreement dated 14.07.2021 will be renewed and the related rating will be announced, within 3 months starting from 14.07.2022, which is the expiry date of such agreement, pursuant to article 7.14 of BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Ground Rules.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352