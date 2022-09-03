|
03.09.2022 10:29:33
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement and Our Current Rating
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement and Our Current Rating
DATE: September 2, 2022
Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated August 29, 2022
It was announced on August 29, 2022 that the agreement executed by and between our Bank and JCR Eurasia Rating (JCR Avrasya Derecelendirme A.. (JCR), which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, was renewed as of 14.07.2022, to be valid for the following year and our Banks overall score of 9.79 as per JCRs evaluation dated 10.12.2021, is and will be valid for the year following such date.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
|
