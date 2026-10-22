Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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22.10.2026 13:08:23
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding financing from international markets
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding financing from international markets
DATE: October 20, 2026
Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has secured financing in an aggregate amount of EUR 400,000,000, with maturities of 1,907 and 2,547 days, through a future flow transaction under its Diversified Payment Rights (DPR) programme, as part of its international borrowing programme.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|447175
|EQS News ID:
|2420426
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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