Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding financing from international markets

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding financing from international markets

DATE: October 20, 2026

Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has secured financing in an aggregate amount of EUR 400,000,000, with maturities of 1,907 and 2,547 days, through a future flow transaction under its Diversified Payment Rights (DPR) programme, as part of its international borrowing programme.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352