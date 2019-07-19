|
19.07.2019 18:00:01
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings
DATE: July 19, 2019
Following the downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating by one notch to 'BB-' on 12 July 2019; Fitch Ratings has revised down some of the ratings of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.Ş. on 19 July 2019.
Bank's current ratings are as follows.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|14097
|EQS News ID:
|844241
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
18:00
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings (EQS Group)
|
15:39
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
15:34
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN012K7 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note (EQS Group)
|
18.07.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
18.07.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN012G5 ISIN- Redemption of the Structured Note (EQS Group)
|
17.07.19