Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

TO: I nvestment C ommunity

FROM : G aranti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

DATE: July 19, 2019

Following the downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating by one notch to 'BB-' on 12 July 2019; Fitch Ratings has revised down some of the ratings of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.Ş. on 19 July 2019.

Bank's current ratings are as follows.

Former Current Long Term FC IDR BB-/ Negative Outlook B+/ Negative Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR BB/ Negative Outlook BB-/ Negative Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b+ b+ Support 3 4 National Long-term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur) National Long-term Rating Outlook Stable Stable Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes BB- B+ Short Term Senior Unsecured Notes B B Subordinated Notes B+ B

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

