19.07.2019 18:00:01

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
19-Jul-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

 

DATE: July 19, 2019

 

 Following the downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating by one notch to 'BB-' on 12 July 2019; Fitch Ratings has revised down some of the ratings of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.Ş. on 19 July 2019.

 

Bank's current ratings are as follows.

 

Former

Current

Long Term FC IDR

BB-/ Negative Outlook

B+/ Negative Outlook

Short  Term FC IDR

B

B

Long Term TL IDR

BB/ Negative Outlook

BB-/ Negative Outlook

Short Term TL IDR

B

B

Viability Rating

b+

b+

Support

3

4

National Long-term Rating

AA(tur)

AA(tur)

National Long-term Rating Outlook

Stable

Stable

Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes

BB-

B+

Short Term Senior Unsecured Notes

B

B

Subordinated Notes

B+

B

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 14097
EQS News ID: 844241

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

