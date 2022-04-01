Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DATE: April 1, 2022

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', and its Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B+' on 31.03.2022. The Outlooks remain on Negative mirroring the sovereign Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative. Bank's current ratings are as follows.

Current Ratings Prior Long Term FC IDR B / Negative Outlook B / Negative Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR B+ / Negative Outlook B+ / Negative Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b+ b+ / Rating Watch Negative Support 4 4 National Long Term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur) Long term senior unsecured notes B B Short term senior unsecured notes B B Subordinated notes B- B-

