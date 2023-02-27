27.02.2023 08:57:11

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

 

 

DATE: February 27, 2023

 

 

Fitch Credit Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVAs Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at B and B+, respectively and left the outlook unchanged at Negative on February 24, 2023. The agency has also affirmed the Banks Viability Rating at b. Bank's current ratings are as follows.

 

 

Current Rating

Prior

Long Term FC IDR

B- / Negative Outlook

B- / Negative Outlook

Short Term FC IDR

B

B

Long Term TL IDR

B / Negative Outlook

B / Negative Outlook

Short Term TL IDR

B

B

Viability Rating

b

b

Shareholder Support

b-

b-

National Long Term Rating

AA(tur)

AA(tur)

Long term senior unsecured notes

B-

B-

Short term senior unsecured notes

B

B

Subordinated notes

CCC+

CCC+

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 225796
EQS News ID: 1568663

 
