27.02.2023 08:57:11
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings
DATE: February 27, 2023
Fitch Credit Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVAs Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at B and B+, respectively and left the outlook unchanged at Negative on February 24, 2023. The agency has also affirmed the Banks Viability Rating at b. Bank's current ratings are as follows.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
