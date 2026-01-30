Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

30.01.2026 15:29:45

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

30-Jan-2026 / 14:29 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

 

DATE: Jan 29, 2026

 

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed on January 28, 2026, Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at "BB-", and revised outlook to Positive from Stable.

Additionally, Fitch Ratings kept stable Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating at "bb-".

 

Bank’s current ratings are as follows:

 

Fitch (28 January 2026)

Current

Previous

Long Term FC IDR

BB- / Positive Outlook

BB- / Stable Outlook

Short Term FC IDR

B

B

Long Term TL IDR

BB- / Positive Outlook

BB- / Stable Outlook

Short Term TL IDR

B

B

Viability Rating

bb-

bb-

Shareholder Support

bb-

bb-

Long Term Senior unsecured notes

BB-

BB-

Short Term Senior unsecured notes

B

B

Subordinated notes  

B+

B+

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 416730
EQS News ID: 2268944

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

