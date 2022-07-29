|
29.07.2022 15:35:22
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking expectations
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding forward looking expectations
DATE: July 28, 2022
As per the Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankas A. has announced its forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2022 on February 02, 2022. You may access the related presentation that was published on the Public Disclosure Platform, the Bank's website and Garanti Bank Investor Relations' website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com in Operating Plan Guidance section.
With stronger than expected performance and economic activity in the first half of the year, the following revisions were made in 2022 Operating Plan Guidance. Accordingly, the return on equity has been revised upwards.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|178205
|EQS News ID:
|1409529
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|0,67
|-4,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.