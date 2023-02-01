|
01.02.2023 07:53:55
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023
DATE: February 01, 2023
As per Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankas A. has announced its forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2023. Attached please find the related presentation. For more information, please visit Garanti Investor Relations website (https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/).
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Operating Plan Guidance 2023
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|219785
|EQS News ID:
|1548275
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
