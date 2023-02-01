01.02.2023 07:53:55

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023

01-Feb-2023 / 06:53 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023

 

 

DATE: February 01, 2023

 

 

As per Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankas A. has announced its forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2023. Attached please find the related presentation. For more information, please visit Garanti Investor Relations website (https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/).

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Operating Plan Guidance 2023
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 219785
EQS News ID: 1548275

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1548275&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 1,00 -0,99% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Sitzung: ATX startet stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt im Donnerstagshandel auf der Stelle, während sich der deutsche Leitindex von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigt. In Asien legen die Börsen am Dommerstag leicht zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen