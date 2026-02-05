Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2026
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2026
DATE: February 4, 2026
As per Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S has announced its forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2026. Attached please find the related presentation. For more information, please visit Garanti Investor Relations website (https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/).
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: OP Guidance Presentation
|
