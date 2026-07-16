Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

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WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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16.07.2026 20:05:55

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation

16-Jul-2026 / 19:05 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation

DATE: July 16, 2026

 

 

On 16 July 2026, Moody’s affirmed Garanti BBVA’s Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings at Ba2. Garanti BBVA’s standalone credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were also affirmed at ba3 and ba2, respectively. The outlook on the Bank’s Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings remains stable.

 

Bank’s current ratings are as follows:

 

Moody's

Previous

Current

Outlook

Stable

Stable

Long Term FC Deposit

Ba2 (Stable)

Ba2 (Stable)

Long Term TL Deposit

Ba2 (Stable)

Ba2 (Stable)

Short Term TL Deposit

Not - Prime

Not - Prime

Short Term FC Deposit

Not - Prime

Not - Prime

Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA

ba3

ba3

Adjusted BCA

ba2

ba2

Subordinated Bond (Foreign)

B1 (hyb)

B1 (hyb)

Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note Program)

(P) Ba2

(P) Ba2

National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit

Aaa.tr

Aaa.tr

National Scale Rating (NSR) Short Term

TR-1

TR-1

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 436525
EQS News ID: 2367208

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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