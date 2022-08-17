|
17.08.2022 14:36:57
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moodys Ratings
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moodys Ratings
DATE: August 16, 2022
International rating agency Moody's downgraded Garanti BBVAs long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings to B3 from B2. The rating action follows Moodyss downgrading of Turkiye's sovereign bond rating to B3 with stable outlook from B2 with negative outlook, which also resulted in the downgrading of the country ceilings for foreign-currency to B3 from B2 and local-currency to B1 from Ba3 on 12 August 2022. Moodys also affirmed Garanti BBVAs BCA and the Adjusted BCA at b3. Banks current ratings are as follows:
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
