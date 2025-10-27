Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank

DATE: October 27, 2025

It was resolved by our Bank’s Board of Directors that the existing capital of Garanti Bank International N.V., established in the Netherlands and a fully owned subsidiary of our Bank, be increased with an amount of EUR 250,000,000 and the Head Office be authorized to conduct necessary acts in this regard. Consequently, the capital increase payment has been made.

