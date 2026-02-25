Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Investigation Initiated by the Competition Board

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement Regarding the Investigation Initiated by the Competition Board

DATE: February 24, 2026

Our Bank has been notified that the Competition Board has resolved to initiate an investigation against our Bank in order to determine whether Article 4 of Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition has been violated in the labor market.

The investigation process is ongoing, and material developments regarding the matter will be disclosed to the public in due course.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

