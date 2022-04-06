+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 10:43:02

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
06-Apr-2022 / 09:43 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

 

 

 

DATE: April 5, 2022

 

The Bank's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which was held on March 31st, 2022, was registered by Istanbul Trade Registry Office.

 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 154051
EQS News ID: 1321803

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

