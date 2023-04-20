Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 09:08:14

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

20-Apr-2023 / 08:08 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

 

 

DATE: April 19, 2023

 

 

The Banks Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting, which was held on April 13, 2023, was registered by Istanbul Trade Registery Office.

 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 238140
EQS News ID: 1612315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

