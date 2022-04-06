+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 10:37:15

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
06-Apr-2022 / 09:37 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly

 

 

 

DATE: April 5, 2022

 

The resolution of our Bank's General Assembly  regarding the selection of Güney Bamsz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müavirlik A.. (EY) as an independent audit company to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank for the fiscal year 2022 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 05.04.2022 and published on the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette numbered 10552  and dated 05.04.2022.

 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 154048
EQS News ID: 1321797

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

