Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly

The resolution of our Banks General Assembly regarding the selection of Güney Bamsz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müavirlik A.. (EY) as an independent audit company to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank for the fiscal year 2023 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 18.04.2023 and published on the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette numbered 10814 and dated 18.04.2023.

