20.04.2023 09:12:01
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly
DATE: April 19, 2023
The resolution of our Banks General Assembly regarding the selection of Güney Bamsz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müavirlik A.. (EY) as an independent audit company to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank for the fiscal year 2023 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 18.04.2023 and published on the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette numbered 10814 and dated 18.04.2023.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
