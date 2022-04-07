|
07.04.2022 14:45:05
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Secured Bonds
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Secured Bonds
DATE: April 6, 2022
On its meeting held on March 31, 2022, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions with regard to mortgage covered bond ("MCB") issuance transaction, in one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|154314
|EQS News ID:
|1323173
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|0,73
|8,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.