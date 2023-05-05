05.05.2023 15:56:33

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrant and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

DATE: May 4, 2023

 

 

The Board of Directors of the Bank has adopted a resolution to issue Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants and in accordance with the authorization granted by Article 8 of the Banks Articles of Association, I hereby submit for your approval to issue  15,000,000,000, Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants in the nominal value of  TRY 0,1  for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total and authorized  the Head Office to apply to Capital Markets Board of Turkey for the issuance of such Warrants, to determine terms and conditions of such issuance including but not limited to the applicable issue dates, warrant type, settlement type, underlying asset, issue price, exercise price, expiration date, conversion rate; to appoint Garanti Yatrm Menkul Kymetler A.. as market maker and accordingly to make and fulfill necessary applications and conduct any and all acts before Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board, Borsa stanbul A.., Merkezi Kayt Istanbul  and other relevant authorities, to publish and register the publication of the approved and updated prospectus texts on the website (www.kap.gov.tr) of Public Disclosure Platform and the website (www.garantibbva.com.tr) of T. Garanti Bankas A..

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

04.05.2023

Issue Limit

150.000.000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Size

15.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants

Sale Type

Public Offering- Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


