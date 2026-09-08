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WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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08.09.2026 11:52:13

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrant and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrant and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

08-Sep-2026 / 10:52 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Board Of Directors Decision About Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrant and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

DATE: September 08, 2026

 

 

The Board of Directors of the Bank has adopted a resolution to issue “Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants” and in accordance with the authorization granted by Article 8 of the Bank’s Articles of Association, I hereby submit for your approval to issue  15,000,000,000, “Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants” in the nominal value of  TRY 0,1  for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total and authorized  the Head Office to apply to Capital Markets Board of Turkey for the issuance of such Warrants, to determine terms and conditions of such issuance including but not limited to the applicable issue dates, warrant type, settlement type, underlying asset, issue price, exercise price, expiration date, conversion rate; to appoint Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S. as market maker and accordingly to make and fulfill necessary applications and conduct any and all acts before Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board, Borsa Istanbul A.S., Merkezi Kayit Istanbul  and other relevant authorities, to publish and register the publication of the approved and updated prospectus texts on the website (www.kap.gov.tr) of Public Disclosure Platform and the website (www.garantibbva.com.tr) of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 442611
EQS News ID: 2395848

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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