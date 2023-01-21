|
21.01.2023 12:35:43
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit
DATE: January 20, 2023
On its meeting held on January 12, 2023, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions, subject to market conditions, to arrange and sign the agreements and all other documents related to the bond or other borrowing instruments issuance transactions up to US$6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|217425
|EQS News ID:
|1540593
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:35
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
07.01.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
17.12.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Capital Markets Instrument Note (EQS Group)
|
17.12.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Issuer Information Document (EQS Group)
|
17.12.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Summary (EQS Group)
|
17.12.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application (EQS Group)
|
17.12.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|1,16
|7,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.