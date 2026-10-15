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WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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15.10.2026 12:40:33

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities

15-Oct-2026 / 11:40 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities

 

DATE:  October 8, 2026

 

In line with the decision of our Bank’s Board of Directors dated October 8, 2026 and numbered 2554, it was resolved that, for the purposes of disclosure in the application to be submitted to the Capital Markets Board regarding the issuance of Asset-Backed Securities (ABS/VDMK) within the scope of the Communiqué on Asset-Backed or Mortgage-Backed Securities No. III-58.1, to be carried out by the "TMKS Garanti BBVA Ikinci Varlik Finansmani Fonu " established by Birlesik Ipotek Finansmani A.S. (Türkiye Securitization Company-Türkiye Menkul Kiymetlestirme Sirketi), the issuance ceiling of the ABS’s (VDMK) be determined as TRY 100.000.000.000. The related issuances are subject to the approval of the Capital Markets Board.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 446489
EQS News ID: 2416596

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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