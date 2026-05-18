Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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18.05.2026 17:37:05

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application

18-May-2026 / 16:37 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application

DATE: May 18, 2026

 

Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 08.05.2026.

 

With the related public disclosure, it was announced that on its meeting held on 07.05.2026, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office, subject to market conditions, for the bond, subordinated debts and/or other form of debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can be included in the calculation of the equity and/or subordinated debts) transactions up to US$6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering. Within the context of the resolution mentioned above, the necessary application has been made to the Capital Markets Board.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 427763
EQS News ID: 2329376

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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