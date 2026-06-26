Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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26.06.2026 18:04:15
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application
DATE: June 26, 2026
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 08/05/2026 and 18/05/2026
It was announced with our Bank’s public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on May 07, 2026, the Board of Directors has resolved to, subject to market conditions, for the bond, subordinated debts and/or other form of debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can be included in the calculation of the equity and/or subordinated debts) transactions up to US$6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on May 18, 2026. It was announced in the weekly-bulletin of the CMB numbered 2026/41 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|433769
|EQS News ID:
|2355174
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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