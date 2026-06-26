Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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26.06.2026 10:25:25
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices
DATE: June 25, 2026
Brokerage House warrants to be issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S and whose market making process will be held by Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S, in total number of 1.170.000.000 , will start trading on the Structured Products and Funds Market at Borsa Istanbul A.S. on 26.06.2026. The table containing the initial sales prices of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants is given below.
The sales prices given below are only indicative prices to be applied at the first opening of the session, the sales prices may change after the Brokerage Houses Warrants begin to be traded on the stock exchange and it is not essential that they continue to be traded at the opening price throughout the session.
The securities note of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants has been published on 17th of June 2026.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|ODP
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|433729
|EQS News ID:
|2354912
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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