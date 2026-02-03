Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: January 30, 2026

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of January 30,2026 are given in the table below

Short Code Long Code ISIN Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGEA.V USDC3001260044.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04361 USTTGB Call 1 43,38 0,00 UDGEB.V USDC3001260045.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04379 USTTGB Call 1 43,38 0,00 UDGEC.V USDC3001260045.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04387 USTTGB Call 1 43,38 0,00 UDGED.V USDC3001260046.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04395 USTTGB Call 1 43,38 0,00 UDGEE.V USDC3001260046.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04403 USTTGB Call 1 43,38 0,00 UDGTY.V USDP3001260045.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04411 USTTGB Put 1 43,38 1,62 UDGTZ.V USDP3001260044.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04429 USTTGB Put 1 43,38 1,12 UDGUA.V USDP3001260044.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04437 USTTGB Put 1 43,38 0,62 UDGUB.V USDP3001260043.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04445 USTTGB Put 1 43,38 0,12 UDGUC.V USDP3001260043.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04452 USTTGB Put 1 43,38 0,00 EXGDS.V EUUSXC3001260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04668 EUSTGB Call 1 1,19 1,42 EXGDT.V EUUSXC3001260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04676 EUSTGB Call 1 1,19 0,99 EXGDU.V EUUSXC3001260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04684 EUSTGB Call 1 1,19 0,56 EXGDV.V EUUSXC3001260001.19TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04692 EUSTGB Call 1 1,19 0,12 EXGDY.V EUUSXC3001260001.20TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04700 EUSTGB Call 1 1,19 0,00 EXGTT.V EUUSXP3001260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04718 EUSTGB Put 1 1,19 0,00 EXGTU.V EUUSXP3001260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04726 EUSTGB Put 1 1,19 0,00 EXGTV.V EUUSXP3001260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04734 EUSTGB Put 1 1,19 0,00 EXGTY.V EUUSXP3001260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04742 EUSTGB Put 1 1,19 0,00 EXGTZ.V EUUSXP3001260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04759 EUSTGB Put 1 1,19 0,00 AXGAH.V XAUSXC3001264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05004 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.034,11 8,96 AXGAI.V XAUSXC3001264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05012 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.034,11 8,10 AXGAJ.V XAUSXC3001264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05020 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.034,11 7,23 AXGAK.V XAUSXC3001264300.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05038 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.034,11 6,36 AXGAL.V XAUSXC3001264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05046 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.034,11 4,63 AXGAM.V XAUSXC3001264700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05053 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.034,11 2,90 AXGAN.V XAUSXC3001264900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05061 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.034,11 1,16 AXGPH.V XAUSXP3001264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05079 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.034,11 0,00 AXGPI.V XAUSXP3001264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05087 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.034,11 0,00 AXGPJ.V XAUSXP3001264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05095 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.034,11 0,00 AXGPK.V XAUSXP3001263900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05103 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.034,11 0,00 AXGPL.V XAUSXP3001263800.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05111 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.034,11 0,00 AXGPM.V XAUSXP3001263700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05129 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.034,11 0,00 AXGPN.V XAUSXP3001263600.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05137 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.034,11 0,00 AGGAH.V AGUSDC3001260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05400 AGUTGB Call 0,02 99,50 46,37 AGGAI.V AGUSDC3001260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05418 AGUTGB Call 0,02 99,50 44,64 AGGAJ.V AGUSDC3001260050.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05426 AGUTGB Call 0,02 99,50 42,91 AGGAK.V AGUSDC3001260052.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05434 AGUTGB Call 0,02 99,50 41,17 AGGAL.V AGUSDC3001260054.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05442 AGUTGB Call 0,02 99,50 39,44 AGGAM.V AGUSDC3001260056.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05459 AGUTGB Call 0,02 99,50 37,71 AGGAN.V AGUSDC3001260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05467 AGUTGB Call 0,02 99,50 34,24 AGGPF.V AGUSDP3001260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05475 AGUTGB Put 0,02 99,50 0,00 AGGPG.V AGUSDP3001260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05483 AGUTGB Put 0,02 99,50 0,00 AGGPH.V AGUSDP3001260044.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05491 AGUTGB Put 0,02 99,50 0,00 AGGPI.V AGUSDP3001260042.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05509 AGUTGB Put 0,02 99,50 0,00 AGGPJ.V AGUSDP3001260040.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05517 AGUTGB Put 0,02 99,50 0,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352