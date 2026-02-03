Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

03.02.2026 17:02:15

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

03-Feb-2026 / 16:02 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: January 30, 2026

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of January 30,2026 are given in the table below

 

Short Code

Long Code

ISIN

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGEA.V

USDC3001260044.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04361

USTTGB

Call

1

43,38

0,00

UDGEB.V

USDC3001260045.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04379

USTTGB

Call

1

43,38

0,00

UDGEC.V

USDC3001260045.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04387

USTTGB

Call

1

43,38

0,00

UDGED.V

USDC3001260046.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04395

USTTGB

Call

1

43,38

0,00

UDGEE.V

USDC3001260046.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04403

USTTGB

Call

1

43,38

0,00

UDGTY.V

USDP3001260045.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04411

USTTGB

Put

1

43,38

1,62

UDGTZ.V

USDP3001260044.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04429

USTTGB

Put

1

43,38

1,12

UDGUA.V

USDP3001260044.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04437

USTTGB

Put

1

43,38

0,62

UDGUB.V

USDP3001260043.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04445

USTTGB

Put

1

43,38

0,12

UDGUC.V

USDP3001260043.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04452

USTTGB

Put

1

43,38

0,00

EXGDS.V

EUUSXC3001260001.16TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04668

EUSTGB

Call

1

1,19

1,42

EXGDT.V

EUUSXC3001260001.17TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04676

EUSTGB

Call

1

1,19

0,99

EXGDU.V

EUUSXC3001260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04684

EUSTGB

Call

1

1,19

0,56

EXGDV.V

EUUSXC3001260001.19TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04692

EUSTGB

Call

1

1,19

0,12

EXGDY.V

EUUSXC3001260001.20TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04700

EUSTGB

Call

1

1,19

0,00

EXGTT.V

EUUSXP3001260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04718

EUSTGB

Put

1

1,19

0,00

EXGTU.V

EUUSXP3001260001.17TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04726

EUSTGB

Put

1

1,19

0,00

EXGTV.V

EUUSXP3001260001.16TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04734

EUSTGB

Put

1

1,19

0,00

EXGTY.V

EUUSXP3001260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04742

EUSTGB

Put

1

1,19

0,00

EXGTZ.V

EUUSXP3001260001.14TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN04759

EUSTGB

Put

1

1,19

0,00

AXGAH.V

XAUSXC3001264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05004

XAUTGB

Call

0,0002

5.034,11

8,96

AXGAI.V

XAUSXC3001264100.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05012

XAUTGB

Call

0,0002

5.034,11

8,10

AXGAJ.V

XAUSXC3001264200.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05020

XAUTGB

Call

0,0002

5.034,11

7,23

AXGAK.V

XAUSXC3001264300.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05038

XAUTGB

Call

0,0002

5.034,11

6,36

AXGAL.V

XAUSXC3001264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05046

XAUTGB

Call

0,0002

5.034,11

4,63

AXGAM.V

XAUSXC3001264700.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05053

XAUTGB

Call

0,0002

5.034,11

2,90

AXGAN.V

XAUSXC3001264900.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05061

XAUTGB

Call

0,0002

5.034,11

1,16

AXGPH.V

XAUSXP3001264200.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05079

XAUTGB

Put

0,0002

5.034,11

0,00

AXGPI.V

XAUSXP3001264100.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05087

XAUTGB

Put

0,0002

5.034,11

0,00

AXGPJ.V

XAUSXP3001264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05095

XAUTGB

Put

0,0002

5.034,11

0,00

AXGPK.V

XAUSXP3001263900.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05103

XAUTGB

Put

0,0002

5.034,11

0,00

AXGPL.V

XAUSXP3001263800.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05111

XAUTGB

Put

0,0002

5.034,11

0,00

AXGPM.V

XAUSXP3001263700.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05129

XAUTGB

Put

0,0002

5.034,11

0,00

AXGPN.V

XAUSXP3001263600.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN05137

XAUTGB

Put

0,0002

5.034,11

0,00

AGGAH.V

AGUSDC3001260046.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05400

AGUTGB

Call

0,02

99,50

46,37

AGGAI.V

AGUSDC3001260048.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05418

AGUTGB

Call

0,02

99,50

44,64

AGGAJ.V

AGUSDC3001260050.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05426

AGUTGB

Call

0,02

99,50

42,91

AGGAK.V

AGUSDC3001260052.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05434

AGUTGB

Call

0,02

99,50

41,17

AGGAL.V

AGUSDC3001260054.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05442

AGUTGB

Call

0,02

99,50

39,44

AGGAM.V

AGUSDC3001260056.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05459

AGUTGB

Call

0,02

99,50

37,71

AGGAN.V

AGUSDC3001260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05467

AGUTGB

Call

0,02

99,50

34,24

AGGPF.V

AGUSDP3001260048.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05475

AGUTGB

Put

0,02

99,50

0,00

AGGPG.V

AGUSDP3001260046.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05483

AGUTGB

Put

0,02

99,50

0,00

AGGPH.V

AGUSDP3001260044.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05491

AGUTGB

Put

0,02

99,50

0,00

AGGPI.V

AGUSDP3001260042.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05509

AGUTGB

Put

0,02

99,50

0,00

AGGPJ.V

AGUSDP3001260040.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN05517

AGUTGB

Put

0,02

99,50

0,00

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 417064
EQS News ID: 2270768

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

