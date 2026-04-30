Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: April 30, 2026

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of April 30,2026 are given in the table below

Short Code Long Code ISIN Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGEO.V USDC3004260044.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05715 USDTRY Call 1 45,0100 0,51 UDGEP.V USDC3004260046.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05723 USDTRY Call 1 45,0100 0,00 UDGER.V USDC3004260047.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05731 USDTRY Call 1 45,0100 0,00 UDGES.V USDC3004260049.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05749 USDTRY Call 1 45,0100 0,00 UDGUL.V USDP3004260046.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05756 USDTRY Put 1 45,0100 0,99 UDGUM.V USDP3004260045.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05764 USDTRY Put 1 45,0100 0,00 UDGUN.V USDP3004260044.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05772 USDTRY Put 1 45,0100 0,00 EXGEI.V EUUSXC3004260001.21TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06002 EURUSD Call 1 1,1691 0,00 EXGEJ.V EUUSXC3004260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06010 EURUSD Call 1 1,1691 0,00 EXGEK.V EUUSXC3004260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06028 EURUSD Call 1 1,1691 0,86 EXGEL.V EUUSXC3004260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06036 EURUSD Call 1 1,1691 2,21 EXGUJ.V EUUSXP3004260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06044 EURUSD Put 1 1,1691 0,49 EXGUK.V EUUSXP3004260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06051 EURUSD Put 1 1,1691 0,00 EXGUL.V EUUSXP3004260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06069 EURUSD Put 1 1,1691 0,00 EXGUM.V EUUSXP3004260001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06077 EURUSD Put 1 1,1691 0,00 AXGBE.V XAUSXC3004265250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06358 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AXGBF.V XAUSXC3004265000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06366 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AXGBG.V XAUSXC3004264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06374 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AXGBH.V XAUSXC3004264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06382 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.620,42 1,08 AXGBI.V XAUSXC3004264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06390 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.620,42 3,33 AXGBJ.V XAUSXC3004264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06408 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.620,42 5,58 AXGRD.V XAUSXP3004264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06416 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AXGRE.V XAUSXP3004264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06424 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AXGRF.V XAUSXP3004264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06432 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AXGRG.V XAUSXP3004263750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06440 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AXGRH.V XAUSXP3004263500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06457 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.620,42 0,00 AGGBF.V AGUSDC3004260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06804 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 73,2024 0,00 AGGBG.V AGUSDC3004260072.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06812 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 73,2024 1,08 AGGBH.V AGUSDC3004260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06820 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 73,2024 2,88 AGGBI.V AGUSDC3004260068.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06838 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 73,2024 4,68 AGGBJ.V AGUSDC3004260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06846 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 73,2024 7,38 AGGBK.V AGUSDC3004260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06853 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 73,2024 11,87 AGGBL.V AGUSDC3004260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06861 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 73,2024 16,37 AGGPV.V AGUSDP3004260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06879 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 73,2024 0,00 AGGPY.V AGUSDP3004260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06887 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 73,2024 0,00 AGGPZ.V AGUSDP3004260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06895 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 73,2024 0,00 AGGRA.V AGUSDP3004260050.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06903 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 73,2024 0,00 AGGRB.V AGUSDP3004260045.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN06911 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 73,2024 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on May 6, 2026.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352