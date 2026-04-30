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30.04.2026 18:41:15

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

30-Apr-2026 / 17:41 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: April 30, 2026

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of April 30,2026 are given in the table below

 

Short Code

Long Code

ISIN

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGEO.V

USDC3004260044.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05715

USDTRY

Call

1

45,0100

0,51

UDGEP.V

USDC3004260046.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05723

USDTRY

Call

1

45,0100

0,00

UDGER.V

USDC3004260047.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05731

USDTRY

Call

1

45,0100

0,00

UDGES.V

USDC3004260049.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05749

USDTRY

Call

1

45,0100

0,00

UDGUL.V

USDP3004260046.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05756

USDTRY

Put

1

45,0100

0,99

UDGUM.V

USDP3004260045.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05764

USDTRY

Put

1

45,0100

0,00

UDGUN.V

USDP3004260044.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05772

USDTRY

Put

1

45,0100

0,00

EXGEI.V

EUUSXC3004260001.21TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06002

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1691

0,00

EXGEJ.V

EUUSXC3004260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06010

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1691

0,00

EXGEK.V

EUUSXC3004260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06028

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1691

0,86

EXGEL.V

EUUSXC3004260001.12TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06036

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1691

2,21

EXGUJ.V

EUUSXP3004260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06044

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1691

0,49

EXGUK.V

EUUSXP3004260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06051

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1691

0,00

EXGUL.V

EUUSXP3004260001.12TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06069

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1691

0,00

EXGUM.V

EUUSXP3004260001.09TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06077

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1691

0,00

AXGBE.V

XAUSXC3004265250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06358

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AXGBF.V

XAUSXC3004265000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06366

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AXGBG.V

XAUSXC3004264750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06374

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AXGBH.V

XAUSXC3004264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06382

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.620,42

1,08

AXGBI.V

XAUSXC3004264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06390

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.620,42

3,33

AXGBJ.V

XAUSXC3004264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06408

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.620,42

5,58

AXGRD.V

XAUSXP3004264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06416

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AXGRE.V

XAUSXP3004264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06424

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AXGRF.V

XAUSXP3004264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06432

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AXGRG.V

XAUSXP3004263750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06440

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AXGRH.V

XAUSXP3004263500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06457

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.620,42

0,00

AGGBF.V

AGUSDC3004260075.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06804

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

73,2024

0,00

AGGBG.V

AGUSDC3004260072.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06812

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

73,2024

1,08

AGGBH.V

AGUSDC3004260070.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06820

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

73,2024

2,88

AGGBI.V

AGUSDC3004260068.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06838

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

73,2024

4,68

AGGBJ.V

AGUSDC3004260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06846

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

73,2024

7,38

AGGBK.V

AGUSDC3004260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06853

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

73,2024

11,87

AGGBL.V

AGUSDC3004260055.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06861

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

73,2024

16,37

AGGPV.V

AGUSDP3004260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06879

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

73,2024

0,00

AGGPY.V

AGUSDP3004260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06887

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

73,2024

0,00

AGGPZ.V

AGUSDP3004260055.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06895

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

73,2024

0,00

AGGRA.V

AGUSDP3004260050.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06903

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

73,2024

0,00

AGGRB.V

AGUSDP3004260045.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN06911

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

73,2024

0,00

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on May 6, 2026.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 426009
EQS News ID: 2319684

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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