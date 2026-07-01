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WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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01.07.2026 13:00:55

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

01-Jul-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: June 30, 2026

 

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of Jun 30,2026 are given in the table below

 

Short Code

Long Code

ISIN

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGEZ.V

USDC3006260045.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05855

USDTRY

Call

1

46,6170

1,12

UDGFA.V

USDC3006260047.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05863

USDTRY

Call

1

46,6170

0,00

UDGFB.V

USDC3006260048.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05871

USDTRY

Call

1

46,6170

0,00

UDGFC.V

USDC3006260050.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05889

USDTRY

Call

1

46,6170

0,00

UDGUS.V

USDP3006260047.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05897

USDTRY

Put

1

46,6170

0,38

UDGUT.V

USDP3006260046.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05905

USDTRY

Put

1

46,6170

0,00

UDGUU.V

USDP3006260045.50TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN05913

USDTRY

Put

1

46,6170

0,00

EXGER.V

EUUSXC3006260001.21TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06168

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1398

0,00

EXGES.V

EUUSXC3006260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06176

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1398

0,00

EXGET.V

EUUSXC3006260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06184

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1398

0,00

EXGEU.V

EUUSXC3006260001.12TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06192

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1398

0,92

EXGUS.V

EUUSXP3006260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06200

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1398

1,87

EXGUT.V

EUUSXP3006260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06218

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1398

0,48

EXGUU.V

EUUSXP3006260001.12TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06226

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1398

0,00

EXGUV.V

EUUSXP3006260001.09TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN06234

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1398

0,00

AXGBR.V

XAUSXC3006265250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06572

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AXGBS.V

XAUSXC3006265000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06580

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AXGBT.V

XAUSXC3006264750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06598

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AXGBU.V

XAUSXC3006264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06606

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AXGBV.V

XAUSXC3006264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06614

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AXGBY.V

XAUSXC3006264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06622

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.041,26

0,38

AXGRN.V

XAUSXP3006264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06630

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.041,26

4,27

AXGRO.V

XAUSXP3006264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06648

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.041,26

1,94

AXGRP.V

XAUSXP3006264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06655

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AXGRR.V

XAUSXP3006263750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06663

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AXGRS.V

XAUSXP3006263500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN06671

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.041,26

0,00

AGGBU.V

AGUSDC3006260075.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07042

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGBV.V

AGUSDC3006260072.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07059

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGBY.V

AGUSDC3006260070.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07067

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGBZ.V

AGUSDC3006260068.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07075

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGCA.V

AGUSDC3006260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07083

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGCB.V

AGUSDC3006260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07091

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGCC.V

AGUSDC3006260055.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07109

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

59,8906

4,56

AGGRH.V

AGUSDP3006260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07117

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

59,8906

4,76

AGGRI.V

AGUSDP3006260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07125

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

59,8906

0,10

AGGRJ.V

AGUSDP3006260055.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07133

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGRK.V

AGUSDP3006260050.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07141

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

59,8906

0,00

AGGRL.V

AGUSDP3006260045.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07158

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

59,8906

0,00

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Jul 03,2026

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 434496
EQS News ID: 2357986

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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