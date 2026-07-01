Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: June 30, 2026

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of Jun 30,2026 are given in the table below

Short Code Long Code ISIN Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGEZ.V USDC3006260045.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05855 USDTRY Call 1 46,6170 1,12 UDGFA.V USDC3006260047.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05863 USDTRY Call 1 46,6170 0,00 UDGFB.V USDC3006260048.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05871 USDTRY Call 1 46,6170 0,00 UDGFC.V USDC3006260050.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05889 USDTRY Call 1 46,6170 0,00 UDGUS.V USDP3006260047.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05897 USDTRY Put 1 46,6170 0,38 UDGUT.V USDP3006260046.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05905 USDTRY Put 1 46,6170 0,00 UDGUU.V USDP3006260045.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN05913 USDTRY Put 1 46,6170 0,00 EXGER.V EUUSXC3006260001.21TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06168 EURUSD Call 1 1,1398 0,00 EXGES.V EUUSXC3006260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06176 EURUSD Call 1 1,1398 0,00 EXGET.V EUUSXC3006260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06184 EURUSD Call 1 1,1398 0,00 EXGEU.V EUUSXC3006260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06192 EURUSD Call 1 1,1398 0,92 EXGUS.V EUUSXP3006260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06200 EURUSD Put 1 1,1398 1,87 EXGUT.V EUUSXP3006260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06218 EURUSD Put 1 1,1398 0,48 EXGUU.V EUUSXP3006260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06226 EURUSD Put 1 1,1398 0,00 EXGUV.V EUUSXP3006260001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN06234 EURUSD Put 1 1,1398 0,00 AXGBR.V XAUSXC3006265250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06572 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AXGBS.V XAUSXC3006265000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06580 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AXGBT.V XAUSXC3006264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06598 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AXGBU.V XAUSXC3006264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06606 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AXGBV.V XAUSXC3006264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06614 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AXGBY.V XAUSXC3006264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06622 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.041,26 0,38 AXGRN.V XAUSXP3006264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06630 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.041,26 4,27 AXGRO.V XAUSXP3006264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06648 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.041,26 1,94 AXGRP.V XAUSXP3006264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06655 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AXGRR.V XAUSXP3006263750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06663 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AXGRS.V XAUSXP3006263500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN06671 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.041,26 0,00 AGGBU.V AGUSDC3006260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07042 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGBV.V AGUSDC3006260072.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07059 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGBY.V AGUSDC3006260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07067 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGBZ.V AGUSDC3006260068.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07075 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGCA.V AGUSDC3006260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07083 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGCB.V AGUSDC3006260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07091 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGCC.V AGUSDC3006260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07109 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 59,8906 4,56 AGGRH.V AGUSDP3006260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07117 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 59,8906 4,76 AGGRI.V AGUSDP3006260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07125 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 59,8906 0,10 AGGRJ.V AGUSDP3006260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07133 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGRK.V AGUSDP3006260050.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07141 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 59,8906 0,00 AGGRL.V AGUSDP3006260045.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07158 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 59,8906 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Jul 03,2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352