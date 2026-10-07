Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: September 30, 2026

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of Sep 30,2026 are given in the table below

Short Code Long Code ISIN Underlying asset type Warrant type Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity settlement value Maturity Price UDGFH.V USDC3009260048.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08016 USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,97 UDGFI.V USDC3009260049.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08024 USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGFJ.V USDC3009260050.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08032 USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGFK.V USDC3009260051.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08040 USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGVB.V USDP3009260048.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08057 USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGVC.V USDP3009260049.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08065 USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 0,03 UDGVD.V USDP3009260050.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08073 USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 1,03 UDGVE.V USDP3009260051.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08081 USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 2,03 EXGFB.V EUUSXC3009260001.21TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08255 EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,00 EXGFC.V EUUSXC3009260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08263 EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,00 EXGFD.V EUUSXC3009260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08271 EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,00 EXGFE.V EUUSXC3009260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08289 EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,75 EXGVC.V EUUSXP3009260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08297 EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 2,18 EXGVD.V EUUSXP3009260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08305 EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 1,20 EXGVE.V EUUSXP3009260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08313 EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 0,72 EXGVF.V EUUSXP3009260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08321 EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 0,23 AXGCF.V XAUSXC3009265250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07356 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 AXGCG.V XAUSXC3009265000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07364 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 AXGCH.V XAUSXC3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07372 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 AXGCI.V XAUSXC3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07380 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 AXGCJ.V XAUSXC3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07398 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 AXGCK.V XAUSXC3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07406 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Call 0,0002 4.170,84 1,67 AXGSA.V XAUSXP3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07414 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.170,84 5,67 AXGSB.V XAUSXP3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07422 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.170,84 3,22 AXGSC.V XAUSXP3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07430 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.170,84 0,77 AXGSD.V XAUSXP3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07448 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 AXGSE.V XAUSXP3009263750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07455 FLEXO ONS ALTIN Put 0,0002 60,5600 0,00 AGGCK.V AGUSDC3009260085.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07695 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 AGGCL.V AGUSDC3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07703 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 AGGCM.V AGUSDC3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07711 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 AGGCN.V AGUSDC3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07729 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 AGGCO.V AGUSDC3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07737 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 AGGCP.V AGUSDC3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07745 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,55 AGGCR.V AGUSDC3009260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07752 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Call 0,02 60,5633 5,44 AGGRS.V AGUSDP3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07760 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 60,5633 19,02 AGGRT.V AGUSDP3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07778 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 60,5633 14,13 AGGRU.V AGUSDP3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07786 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 60,5633 9,23 AGGRV.V AGUSDP3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07794 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 60,5633 4,34 AGGRY.V AGUSDP3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07802 FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS Put 0,02 60,5633 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Oct 05,2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352