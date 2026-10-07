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07.10.2026 14:14:53

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

07-Oct-2026 / 13:14 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DATE: September 30, 2026

 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of Sep 30,2026 are given in the table below

 

Short Code

Long Code

ISIN

Underlying asset type

Warrant type

Multiplier

Underlying Benchmark  maturity settlement value

Maturity Price

UDGFH.V

USDC3009260048.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08016

USDTRY

Call

1

48,9744

0,97

UDGFI.V

USDC3009260049.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08024

USDTRY

Call

1

48,9744

0,00

UDGFJ.V

USDC3009260050.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08032

USDTRY

Call

1

48,9744

0,00

UDGFK.V

USDC3009260051.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08040

USDTRY

Call

1

48,9744

0,00

UDGVB.V

USDP3009260048.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08057

USDTRY

Put

1

48,9744

0,00

UDGVC.V

USDP3009260049.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08065

USDTRY

Put

1

48,9744

0,03

UDGVD.V

USDP3009260050.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08073

USDTRY

Put

1

48,9744

1,03

UDGVE.V

USDP3009260051.00TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08081

USDTRY

Put

1

48,9744

2,03

EXGFB.V

EUUSXC3009260001.21TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08255

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1354

0,00

EXGFC.V

EUUSXC3009260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08263

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1354

0,00

EXGFD.V

EUUSXC3009260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08271

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1354

0,00

EXGFE.V

EUUSXC3009260001.12TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08289

EURUSD

Call

1

1,1354

0,75

EXGVC.V

EUUSXP3009260001.18TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08297

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1354

2,18

EXGVD.V

EUUSXP3009260001.16TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08305

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1354

1,20

EXGVE.V

EUUSXP3009260001.15TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08313

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1354

0,72

EXGVF.V

EUUSXP3009260001.14TGB0000001NA

TRWGRAN08321

EURUSD

Put

1

1,1354

0,23

AXGCF.V

XAUSXC3009265250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07356

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.170,84

0,00

AXGCG.V

XAUSXC3009265000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07364

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.170,84

0,00

AXGCH.V

XAUSXC3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07372

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.170,84

0,00

AXGCI.V

XAUSXC3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07380

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.170,84

0,00

AXGCJ.V

XAUSXC3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07398

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.170,84

0,00

AXGCK.V

XAUSXC3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07406

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Call

0,0002

4.170,84

1,67

AXGSA.V

XAUSXP3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07414

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.170,84

5,67

AXGSB.V

XAUSXP3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07422

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.170,84

3,22

AXGSC.V

XAUSXP3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07430

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.170,84

0,77

AXGSD.V

XAUSXP3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07448

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

4.170,84

0,00

AXGSE.V

XAUSXP3009263750.00TGB00.0002NA

TRWGRAN07455

FLEXO ONS ALTIN

Put

0,0002

60,5600

0,00

AGGCK.V

AGUSDC3009260085.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07695

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

60,5633

0,00

AGGCL.V

AGUSDC3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07703

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

60,5633

0,00

AGGCM.V

AGUSDC3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07711

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

60,5633

0,00

AGGCN.V

AGUSDC3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07729

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

60,5633

0,00

AGGCO.V

AGUSDC3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07737

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

60,5633

0,00

AGGCP.V

AGUSDC3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07745

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

60,5633

0,55

AGGCR.V

AGUSDC3009260055.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07752

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Call

0,02

60,5633

5,44

AGGRS.V

AGUSDP3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07760

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

60,5633

19,02

AGGRT.V

AGUSDP3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07778

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

60,5633

14,13

AGGRU.V

AGUSDP3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07786

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

60,5633

9,23

AGGRV.V

AGUSDP3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07794

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

60,5633

4,34

AGGRY.V

AGUSDP3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA

TRWGRAN07802

FLEXO ONS GÜMÜS

Put

0,02

60,5633

0,00

 

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Oct 05,2026

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 445724
EQS News ID: 2411946

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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